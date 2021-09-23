South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has today called for the lifting of illegal sanctions imposed by the West on Zimbabwe saying they are crippling the country’s economy.

“We call for the lifting of the sanctions that paralyse Zimbabwe and its economy,” said President Ramaphosa in his address to the United Nations General Assembly’s 76th session.

President Ramaphosa’s call comes as SADC prepares to commemorate the SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity day set for October 25.

Speaking during this week’s post-Cabinet media briefing, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said that the anti-sanctions drive by SADC as a region over the past two years has rallied more support for the country, even from non-SADC countries.

herald