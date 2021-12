As at 11 December 2021, Zimbabwe had 161 998 confirmed cases, including 129 442 recoveries.

Active cases stood at 27 827 and 6 181 new cases as well as 4 729 deaths.

The country recorded 306 new recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24hrs.

People Vaccinated so far were as follows; 1st dose 3 937 204 and 2nd dose 2 961 018.

Zwnews