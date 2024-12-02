The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case of murder which occurred on 01/12/24 along Highway Road, Belvedere, Harare in which a male victim only identified as Bla Odza died.

The victim and his accomplice, Onias Marenga (20), were allegedly assaulted by a mob after they had been accused of theft of various clothes which were loaded in a push cart.

Bla Odza sustained multiple bruises all over the body and became unconscious.

He was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police is on record calling on members of the public not to put the law into their own hands.

Where citizen arrest is effected it is advisable to hand over suspects to police.

Zwnews