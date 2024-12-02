Renowned Zimbabwean and award winning photojournalist Tsvangirai Mukwazhi has been selected as a judge in the World Press Photo contest.

He becomes the first ever Zimbabwean land the post.

Mukwazhi has won multiple photojournalism awards and is currently a Research Fellow at the Knight Science Journalism Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States.

The World Press Photo is a prestigious international competition that promotes visual journalism and storytelling through photography across the globe.

Commenting on the feat, fellow award winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono wrote:

“Congratulations to award-winning Zimbabwean photojournalist Tsvangirai Mukwazhi for becoming the first Zimbabwean to be selected as a judge in the World Press Photo contest.

“Founded in 1955 in Amsterdam, it highlights and honours exceptional work in press photography, covering topics such as news, human rights, the environment, conflict, and culture.

“Its central goal is to showcase stories that matter and bring global issues to public attention through powerful visual imagery.

“Well done to our very own for representing at such a high level on the global stage.”

Zwnews