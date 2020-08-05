World renowned Jamaican reggae/dancehall crooner, Beenie Man has dispatched a solidarity message to the people of Zimbabwe in light of the economic tribulations currently bedeviling the southern African nation amid a vicious clampdown on opposition activists and alleged abductions.

The self-proclaimed King of Dancehall joins a multiplicity of global figures who have given nod to the trending #ZimbabweanLivesMatter campaign which has literaly shaken various social networking platforms in recent weeks.

Beenie, whose real name is Anthony Moses Davis, also extended his ‘prayers’ to the people of Lebanon after a large blast in the capital Beirut killed at least 70 people while injuring more than 2 700 others.

“Stay Strong. Just when you thought the troubles of the world slowed down. Sending blessings and prayers to both Zimbabwe and the affected in Beirut” said Beenie Man in a tweet yesterday.

The Pride and Joy hitmaker’s sentiments come in the wake of an amplified outcry against rampant corruption and human rights violations with Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government being labelled the main scapegoat.

Reacting to a comment by one Twitter user, Beenie Man said the incumbent regime is living in fear of the troubled masses while urging Zimbabweans to continue showing strength in light of their everyday struggles.

“Zimbabwe Keep Strong!” said the musician.

“Continue showing strength! They are afraid… (Oppression is) evident but we as PEOPLE, AS A NATION, WE HAVE TO CONTINUE FIGHTING BACK,” he rallied Zimbabweans.

Last Friday, Mnangagwa’s Harare administration foiled the anti-corruption street protests after a massive deployment of armed state security forces in all major cities and towns across the country amid rising dissent.

The deployed soldiers and police officers strictly restricted the movement of urbanites into the central business district in the guise of implementing set Covid19 regulations.

Prior to that, a vicious clampdown on opposition activists and officials culminated in a police blitzkrieg resulting in the arrests of activists, including the convenor of the foiled demos and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and decorated hard-hitting investigate journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

The currently remanded duo of Ngarivhume and Chin’ono will tomorrow, Thursday 6 August 2020 appear in court facing charges of inciting public violence against a legitimately elected Government.

Zwnews