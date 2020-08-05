The ruling Zanu PF party has finally broken the silence on the health status of Defence Minister Oppar Muchinguri-Kashiri, saying the veteran politician has not tested positive for coronavirus as widely reported by several online publications in recent days.

The party dismissed the reports about Muchinguri-Kashiri’s alleged contraction of the Covid19 pandemic as ‘not only false but misleading’.

“The Party has noted misleading social media reports that Party Chairman Cde OCZ Muchinguri-Kashiri has tested positive to #Covid19. Let it be known that this is not only false but misleading,” said Zanu PF in comments posted on the party’s official Twitter handle Tuesday.

“While this pandemic is merciless with no regard to age nor rank, Cde OCZ is healthy, doing her duty in the #Covid19 National Taskforce in fulfillment of the mandate given by HE President (Emmerson Mnangagwa),” the party said.

Zanu PF further stated that Muchinguri yesterday morning implored on ‘Zimbabweans to continue to take the measures put in place seriously so that their lives are saved’.

According to the reports, several members of Muchinguri and several other leaders in Mnangagwa’s government have been bed-ridden after testing positive for the deadly pandemic which broke out in Zimbabwe on 20 March 2020.

A couple of months ago, Muchinguri torched a storm after she told a Zanu PF gathering in Chinhoyi that the virus was God’s way of punishing the Western countries for imposing ‘illegal’ sanctions on Zimbabwe.

In recent weeks, the ravaging pandemic has taken its toll on several government officials and Lands and Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri last week succumbed to the coronavirus scourge and his body was interred at the national shrine under strict Covid19 regulations.

As reported yesterday, the Zimbabwe leader’s nephew and Harare South legislator Tongai Mnangagwa was also infected with coronavirus.

