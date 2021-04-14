CONTROVERSIAL South Africa-based Zimbabwean model and social media personality Monalisa Henrieta Chavura Zulu, who is popularly known as Njuzu, has threatened to commit suicide after at least four of her bedroom videos, which are all explicit, leaked onto social media.

The socialite who is famous for her voluptuous figure made a post on social media in which she appeared to be threatening to commit suicide.

In the post which was posted on photo-sharing social media platform Instagram, Njuzu said that she was suffering from depression and slammed cyberbullies.

She then seemingly accuses her love rival, Ms Shally, of being behind the leaks of then bedroom videos. Njuzu then suggests that Ms Shally has dug her grave by going through her past looking for dirt.

She signs off alarmingly by directing her mother to take of her son and to keep reminding him that his mother loved him.

Below is Njuzu’s social media post which iHarare is publishing in full.

Depression is Real Cyber bullying is bad MsShally I hope you got what you wanted Digging my past is as good as digging my grave Please Mom take care of my son & let him know that I love him

The post appears to be a cry for help from the embattled socialite who has faced massive criticism over the leaking of the bedroom videos. Critics have accused her of leaking the explicit videos herself as part of a well-orchestrated campaign to become famous.

Njuzu’s post in which she appears to be threatening suicide marks a radical change from her earlier post made in the morning. In the initial post, Njuzu did not appear very concerned about the leaking of the bedroom videos. The model bizarrely suggested that she was “excited” that other people got to see what she dishes out to her boyfriend Socialite and businessman Trevor Mbizvo, commonly known as “Hell Commander.”

In the post, Njuzu wrote,

“It’s unfortunate my nudes leaked but on the other hand I’m low key excited you all got a chance to see chikafu cha Trevor.”

iharare, zwnews, agencies