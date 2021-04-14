Vice Chancellor at Women’s University in Africa, Professor Sunungurai Chirangande says gender issues is not about taking away power from anyone but promoting inclusive development.

Speaking during a discussion, Prof Chirangande explained that equality does not mean that man and women are the same but speaks of equal opportunities between males and females.

“As we speak of vision 2030, women need to be included as well. Men can’t achieve this goal alone,”-she said.

She pointed out that society expects man to be brave hence they are risk takers which leads them to die earlier than women.

Prof Chirangande added that gender issues are development issues, adding that as such, women are capable of contributing to the economy as well as national GDP and emphasising that it is the reason why the government is empowering women.

Meanwhile, gender equality issues have stirred heated debates in some sections of the society.

In Zimbabwe, some still argue that as long as men are supposed to pay lobola, then it would be unfair to put them on the same wavelength with women.

Apparently, analysts still maintain that gender equality is about giving both genders equal opportunities.

-Zwnews/ Cite-(content/ image)