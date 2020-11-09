The late Zimbabwean millionaire businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure built a very expensive mansion in the village, in rural Domboshava.

The mansion is built on four acres of land in the layback village some 39 kilometres from Harare. Speaking to State media in 2018, Ginimbi said this about the house’s design:

According to state media:

The eye-catching mansion has six bedrooms, a fully equipped gym and a 14-seater state-of-the-art cinema.

… The mansion has an open plan type of design with doorless entrances connecting the rooms with every single room built with a balcony or verandah giving access to the lush gardens.

The ground floor has a large kitchen, a lounge, a small ‘‘reception’’, gym, cinema, guest bedrooms and an entire guest wing which is separated from the main house by a series of garages for Kadungure’s top-of-the-range cars which include the Rolls Royce Wraith, Bentley Bentyaga SUV and a Range Rover.