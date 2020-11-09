Incarcerated veteran journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says he is happy that US President elect Joe Biden has defeated outgoing US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, according to some critics, Trump has been no friend of Zimbabwe, and in Biden, human rights activists in Zimbabwe would have a powerful ally in the White House.

Hillary Clinton recently tweeted demanding the release of political prisoners in Zimbabwe, highlighting how the corporate wing of the Democratic Party is a powerful amplifier of opposition and civil society voices in Zimbabwe.

With Joe Biden now in the White House, the bipartisan agreement to financially isolate Zimbabwe and target persons and entities would thus continue without any significant alteration.

Zimbabwean lawyer Doug Coltart who visited Chin’ono said he is in “remarkably good spirits despite his continued incarceration…”.

Coltart tweeted: “He told me today with a beaming smile on his face that he’s thrilled that Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the US.”

-Zwnews

Imprisoned Chin'ono thrilled by Biden's win

