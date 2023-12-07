In a significant development, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a groundbreaking agreement allowing travel between Zimbabwe and Botswana using only an Identity Card, eliminating the need for a passport. While this change is immediate, its implementation is contingent on official instructions from immigration officials in both countries.

This reciprocal arrangement extends to Botswana, where citizens can travel to Zimbabwe with just an Identity Card. The move is viewed as a strategic business decision by Botswana, aiming to attract Zimbabwean traders away from Musina to Francis Town.

Given Zimbabwe’s economic challenges and the reliance on imports from South Africa for basic goods, Botswana sees an opportunity to tap into this trade in Francis Town. The deal mirrors Botswana’s similar arrangement with Namibia, emphasizing a regional trend of facilitating easier movement for economic purposes.

The recent decision by South Africa to extend permits for Zimbabweans under the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) further underscores the economic dynamics at play.