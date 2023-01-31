Reference is made to the assault case involving Paddy Zhanda (40) of Chipfumbi Farm which went viral. The ZRP confirms that Paddy Zhanda (40) has been arrested and appeared in court today facing three counts of assault.

The suspect assaulted Dickson Nyatadzi (34), Nyasha Samalani (30) and Loveness Madziva (29) for alleged stealing 150 kgs of potatoes in his field. The incident occurred on 26/01/23 at around 1400 hours.

Meanwhile, the complainants are also facing theft allegations for theft of 150 kgs of potatoes. Employers are warned against taking the law into their own hands when workers commit crime.

Paddy is son to former Zanu PF MP, Paddy Zhanda snr.

Paddy Zhanda has sparked a storm following circulation of a video in which he is beating up his workers with a stick, accusing them of theft.

In the video, the man beats up two females and one man.

The man shouts:

“How can you be stealing my property after all that l have done for you. Tell me the truth, how long have you been stealing from me and when was the last time you stole from me. Didn’t you know that you are not supposed to steal from your boss,” he shouts.

The women are also heard asking for forgiveness for stealing.

“I will never do it again. Handibe futi boss wangu, it was just a one-time thing. Yesterday l wasn’t at work, so l didn’t take part in anything that happened. I swear, l stopped stealing from you a long time ago,” she wept as she was being whipped.

Paddy Zhanda is also heard screaming saying he is not a thief.

“I have never in my entire career stolen anything, from you boss and I was not part of these malicious schemes l swear,” he said.

The video has raised a lot of debate on social media, with some people saying no one is above the law and police should take action against the man.

