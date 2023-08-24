THANK YOU to our citizen polling agents for defending the vote so vigilantly at Hiller Rd polling station. They wanted to stuff postal ballots but you stopped them. Well done, we have all of our 13 v11s! You managed to #StopTheRig

They thought they’d buried us. They did not know we were seeds. The will of the people must be respected. #StopTheSteal

THANK YOU to our citizen polling agents for defending the vote so vigilantly at Hiller Rd polling station. They wanted to stuff postal ballots but you stopped them. Well done, we have all of our 13 v11s! You managed to #StopTheSteal..Fadzayi Mahere