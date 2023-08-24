THANK YOU to our citizen polling agents for defending the vote so vigilantly at Hiller Rd polling station. They wanted to stuff postal ballots but you stopped them. Well done, we have all of our 13 v11s! You managed to #StopTheRig
They thought they’d buried us. They did not know we were seeds. The will of the people must be respected. #StopTheSteal
THANK YOU to our citizen polling agents for defending the vote so vigilantly at Hiller Rd polling station. They wanted to stuff postal ballots but you stopped them. Well done, we have all of our 13 v11s! You managed to #StopTheSteal..Fadzayi Mahere
⛔️ALERT: At Hiller Rd Tent BA, they’re refusing to release the v11 to our polling agent because the postal votes they counted are more than appear in their records. They’re “waiting for instructions from above” on how to proceed. Our polling agent is present to #StopTheRig pic.twitter.com/Cs8KgAXkMb
— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) August 24, 2023
🟡THESE HILLER RD POLLING AGENTS ARE THE MVPs!!!!! Thank you, champions!!!! #DefendTheVote🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/8Ts8YW0kMX
— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) August 24, 2023