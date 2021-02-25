The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has moved in to close the Pelandaba open pits that have killed 2 people in five days and a total of 4 people in 3 months.

Meanwhile, pits are scattered all over in Bulawayo with some in Luveve, Pumula East, Mpopoma, Pelandaba West, Nkulumane, Cowdray Park, Matshobana and in Entumbane.

The pits, which have claimed many lives, over the years are a result of illegal sand poachers.

At some point, residents complained that it was high time the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) hold the local authority accountable for the continued number of deaths being reported from the abandoned pits.

Apparently, following lobbying by Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) on the human rights risks being posed by the abandoned open sand pits in Bulawayo, BCC moved in to close the pits.

Content- Zwnews/ Photos- MIHR