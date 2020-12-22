James Harden, the star of Huston Rockets, stated that he flew to Las Vegas and Atlanta before starting a Houston training camp for personal work out. Besides, the basketball player did not respond to a question from journalists about whether he had requested an exchange with another team.

Champions and Championship – Weird Twists or Clearly Thought-out Plans

Many sports journalists asked the athlete about why he has traveled to Las Vegas. Still, James’ response remained unchanged, “Just for training.” However, the second question has always arisen, “Then why did he train separately in other cities when the team was already in Houston?”

Harden explained that the reason was that his coaches were there at that time. This answer didn’t satisfy omnipresent reporters. They assumed that Harden asked for an exchange. Did Harden give a frank and direct response? No way. “Right now, I’m focusing on being here,” Harden’s insider Jonathan Fagan quotes. In other words, James Harden tried to assure the public that he feels good today, and he felt good yesterday. However, this doesn’t sound like a vote of confidence, and of course, such a sports event, for want of a better word, affects basketball betting.

Let’s recall that Harden was spotted at a strip club in Las Vegas just over two weeks ago. The player also attended Lil Baby’s birthday party in Atlanta. By the way, his lifestyle has significantly influenced his shape. Many fans ridiculed James on social media platforms by describing him as fat. “If he shakes his beard, how many crumbs will fall out? How many sequins from a stripper outfit?” a journalist Keith Smith joked.

