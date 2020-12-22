A Zimbabwean citizen has died, after collapsing near the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo.

According to the bus driver, who spoke to eNCA news, the lady complained of fatigue and dizziness and she asked fellow passengers to pray for her.

The driver said he and other passengers tried to help her by giving and pouring water on her, as a refreshment, but unfortunately she passed on.

As reported by eNCA news, it is believed she had been on a bus since yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, congestion has intensified at the border with many spending more than three nights in the queues waiting to be cleared.

Thousands of road users travelling to Zimbabwe are stuck near Beitbridge border post with queues getting as long as over 15Km.

Traffic has been swelling up for days now and according to reports, it is that Covid-19 screening at the border is to some extent a contributing factor for the delays.

-Zwnews