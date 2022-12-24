The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Kezi have arrested a bar attendant, Wilson Mugandi (25) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 22/12/22 at a bar at Donkwe Donkwe Business Centre.

The suspect stabbed the victim, Mduduzi Moyo (21), with an okapi knife on the chest, thigh and waist after alleging that the victim had attacked him using a catapult before stealing a bottle of whisky from the bar.

Meanwhile, police in Rushinga have arrested Kudzai Makwesha (37) and Jairos Chiyangwa (44) in connection with two cases of robbery which occurred on 22/12/22 between 0010 hours and 0110 hours, at a homestead at Mushongahande Village and a tuckshop at Chamwa Village.

The first complainant was shot with a pistol on the ankle and is admitted at a local hospital.

Apparently, the other suspect, only identified as Tafadzwa fled with the loot, in the suspects’ get-away vehicle, a Mazda Bongo, registration number AFB 5825.

Police say investigations are underway and are appealing to anyone with information to contact nearest police station.

