At least 10 people have been killed, and about 40 injured, by a huge fuel tanker explosion near a hospital east of Johannesburg, South Africa.

The tanker appeared to have got stuck under a low bridge on Saturday morning in Boksburg city, about 100m from Tambo Memorial Hospital.

The explosion happened on a bridge.

This video shows how the blast was channelled left and right of the source.

I think this is an example of a BLEVE.

The driver of the gas tanker truck that exploded in Boksburg this Saturday, 24th of December has been hospitalised.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the truck was transporting gas to Botswana from Richards Bay when tragedy struck.

Many others, including a driver, were injured and hospitalised. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says six firefighters were injured in the blaze.

The blast destroyed the railway, road infrastructure and damaged OR Tambo Hospital.

The Premier together with provincial and municipal authorities visited the scene earlier today.

