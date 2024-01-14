Police in Gweru are investigating a case of theft which occurred at a bank on 12/01/24 at around 1450 hours in which three unidentified male suspects confronted a bank teller purporting to be looking for US$100.00 notes with stars printed on them.

The suspects took advantage of the bank teller who was busy looking for the said notes and stole US$4 500.00 cash.

In another case, Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of theft which occurred at a house in Heyman Road Suburbs, Bulawayo on 12/01/24 in which unknown suspects stole US$ 6 000.00 which was under the victim’s bed.

Police is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews