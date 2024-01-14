One of the country’s prolific writers Aaron Chiundura Moyo says he is not retiring any time soon as he still has a lot to offer and doesn’t get tired of writing novels.

He wrote a number of novels as well dramas including as MuHarare Hamurarwe (Studio 263 – initial concept).

Moyo went to school when he was 15 after other schools turned him away for being too old, he was accepted and attended Shoe Shine and Connermara Primary Schools.

He began his career when he was still in primary school.

He was inspired by his father who used to tell his children folk tales and the now defunct Zimbabwe Literature Bureau which toured schools educating pupils on the importance of writing.

Novels: Uchandifungawo (1975)

Ziva Kwawakabva (1976)

Nhamo Ine Nharo (1978)

Wakandicheka Nerakagomara (1982)

Nguwo Dzouswa (1985)

Yaive Hondo (1985)

Ndabvazera (1992)

Chemera Mudundundu (2002)

The Other Side of The River (collection of short stories) (2012).

Plays: Chenga Ose (1982)

Kuridza Ngoma Nedemo (1983)

Wandibaya Panyama Nhete (1986)

Pane Nyaya (2004)

Kereke Inofa (2012)

Local Drama Series:

Chikomuhomwe

Ziva Kwawakabva

Zviri Mudendere

Madhunamutuna

Masimba

Zevezeve

Chihwerure

Tiriparwendo

Zwnews