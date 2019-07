As the Zimbabwean economy continues to hemorrhage, the price of sugar has gone up again, with the latest hike being almost 100 percent.

According to the latest prices from Tongaat Hullett, a 1 kg packet which used to retail for ZWL$5.50 will now be going for ZWL$8.61 while a 2kg packet which used to retail for ZWL$10.44 will now be going for ZWL$17.

Retail shops in Shurugwi are now selling the sweetening product for ZWL$20.