Warrant of arrest issued for Mwonzora

MDC A secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora has been issued with a warrant of arrest after he failed to appear in court for trial in a case in which he is facing charges of negligent driving.

Court documents reated to Mwonzora’s case show that his trial was expected to start last Thursday but he was nowhere to be seen- resulting in him being issued with an arrest warrant.

Mwonzora was involved in a car accident on May 27 last year long Tynwald Road in Harare.

He bumped into another car as he was reversing his Toyota Land Cruiser at the intersection of Kirkman Drive and Tynwald Road.

The damaged car, also a Toyota Land Cruiser was being driven by one Onsmo Muzhingi.

Mwonzora is also being charged with failure to insure a motor vehicle.