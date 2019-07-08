Baboons At Army Barracks…Chaos Prevails

All is not well in Binga Town were baboons have invaded army barracks, terrorizing residents, plundering food staff and destroying infrastructure.

The Binga District Residents Association says baboons are targeting the army hospital and other government buildings.

“Baboons fall into the hospital surgery through the roof! Education houses, D.A’s compound, Army barracks, and many government houses are being destroyed by baboons. “Several incidences of baboon snatching pots, satchels and paper bags they suspect to contain food have been witnessed. They have smashed rooftops, vehicle mirrors and wind screens. “The worst hit areas are hospital compound, the hospital itself, expecting mothers’ residents and houses along the hospital – Rest Camp road.”

Commenting on the matter Caroline Washaya-Moyo, spokesperson, Parks and Wildlife Authority said Loss of habitats, clearance of forests for farmland, fishing, population increase, vandalism of game reserve perimeter fence, are the main causes of the rise in human-wildlife conflicts.