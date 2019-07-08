Shocking pictures: Artisanal gold miners dig Chinhoyi-Chegutu highway

Artisanal miners operating along Chinhoyi-Chegutu highway have taken motorists by surprise today only to wake up seeing that they had mined under the highway with fears that it may collapse.

Chegutu Mayor Mr Henry Muchatibaya said the unknown illegal miners damaged the road less than 10 kilometres to Chegutu along the highway.

“Current situation at Gadzema along Chinhoyi road just 10km from Chegutu, artisanal miners damaging road,” he said.

He could ascertain the exact kilometres damaged.