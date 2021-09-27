A cheeky baboon in a troop marauding the mining town of Shurugwi lifted up a six-year old girl on Sunday, chewed up her buttocks before throwing her into the air.

Helen Chakauya has deep wounds and doctors had to cut out flesh from parts of her body to fill up the wounds.

Helen’s parents are now appealing for US$200 for the treatment of the child who is admitted at Makarima Hospital in Shurugwi.

Helen’s father, Lesson Chakauya of Ironsides, Shurugwi told The Mirror that his daughter was playing with other children outside the house when baboons came running their way. The children panicked and ran towards the house but one baboon turned on Helen, lifted her up, chewed her buttocks and threw her into the air.

The baboon left her lying on the ground and ran away.

“Helen needs three injections and one is going for US$140 while the other two go for US$30 each. I don’t have the kind of money, I have approached the Social Welfare Department and I am appealing to anyone who can help. Her wound is so deep that doctors had to cut flesh from some parts of her body to fill up the wound,” said Chakauya.

He said that it was the first time in the area that a baboon had bitten a human being.

