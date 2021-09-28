The country’s national security taskforce deployed to the border with South Africa has intercepted another vehicle worth thousands of United States Dollars that had been smuggled via the Limpopo River.

The Ford Ranger was intercepted near the Panda Mine 2 area, some 60 km east of Beitbridge border post.

Although the national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be reached for comment, security sources at the border said investigations into the matter were underway.

“The vehicle was intercepted during a stop and search operation by our Ferret team at around 9 pm on Saturday evening,” said the security source.

“The driver was ordered to stop and complied, but disappeared into the bushes. The team then immobilised the vehicle by removing its wheels while they searched the area for more suspects”.

The officials said when the Ferret team returned the vehicle’s registration plates had already been removed and they toured it to Beitbridge main police station.

“We are also investigating another case where it is reported that another Toyota Landcruiser single cab that was being smuggled, got burnt by the suspects in the riverbed,” added the source.

The value of the Ford Ranger is yet to be ascertained.

chronicle