Baba Tencen “Kuripwa Kugara” is a conman??

Johannesburg: South Africa-based Zimbabwean comedian Baba Tencen of “Kuripwa Kugara” fame was on Saturday nabbed in Johannesburg after he was reportedly found in possession of dozens of passports he allegedly manufactured.

Born Pepukai Zvemhari, Baba Tencen, was suspected to be part of a syndicate behind the fleecing of Zimbabwean immigrants under the guise of assisting them to have their passports stamped at the border to extend their stay in South Africa.

Baba Tencen was said to have been found in possession of fake stamps.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police could neither confirm nor deny his arrest, saying the SAPS was seized with the mandate to comment over the arrest.

Zvemhare is currently in police custody in the neighbouring country.

Finer details of the charges levelled against him have not been revealed.

