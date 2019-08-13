7 killed in deadly kombi accident

7 People lost their lives while 9 others were seriously injured in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The accident occurred when the driver of a Toyota Toyoace they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle which in turn overturned killing 7 passengers on the spot.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident:

The accident occurred around 0300 hours today (yesterday) on the 10km peg along Lutumba-Chitulipasi Road and seven people perished. A Toyota vehicle (Toyoace) which was bound for Beitbridge had 16 people aboard including the driver. On approaching the 10km peg on the said road, the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle which resulted in it veering off the road to the left, overturned three times before it landed on its right side killing seven people on spot and injuring nine others

Injured commuters were taken to the hospital.

