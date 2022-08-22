Former Sunday Mail editor Edmund Kudzayi has threatened court action against an University of Cape Town graduate, Brenda Mukoyi for insinuating that he is gay.

This is after Mukoyi posted photos of Kudzayi naked in the company of another naked male adult resembling former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo.

Responding to the photo Kudzayi posted:

“Should I report her to police?

“I think I’ll press charges against Brenda Mukoyi. A UCT graduate should know better.”

In Zimbabwe homosexuality is a crime.

The late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe once described people in homosexual relations as worse than dogs and pigs.

