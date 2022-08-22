Bulawayo residents and Central Business District shop owners have gathered at City Hall to protest over the US$1/hour parking charges which they say are negatively affecting businesses operating in the CBD.

They also say the fees are unaffordable and beyond the reach for many.

Farai Manganda, businessman and team leader delivered the petition to the Mayor and Town Clerk on behalf of others demanding that the system be suspended.

Recently motorists in the city protested against the parking system which they said was predatory.

They complained about the situation that they were forced to pay again even when one changes bay before the expiry of the ticket.

