ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi

Some Zimbabwe Republic Police officers in Battlefields were involved in scuffle with two suspects, Esphat Sakala (22) and Nobert Muchenje (32) who had been arrested for unlawful possession of an axe and a machete.

Apparently, the duo attempted to disarm police officers resulting in an accidental discharge and the injury of one of the suspects.

Meanwhile, on 21 August 2022, 137 arrests were recorded on the operation ‘No to Machete Gangs’. The cumulative number of arrests since 01 January 2022 moved up to 35 573.

Zwnews