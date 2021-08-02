At least 51 deaths on Sunday were said to have had been caused by Covid-19, with the country recording 686 new infections.

As stated by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, only 8,513 people got their first dose of vaccines, a cry short of the target set by the government.

Meanwhile, to date, the country has received 6,875 million doses of Sinopharm, Sinovac, Sputnik V and Covaxin vaccines.

Apparently, the government is targeting to vaccinate at least 10 million against the estimated population of 15 million.

Zwnews