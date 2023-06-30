The untimely passing on of independent Gutu West candidate, Christopher Mutonho Rwodzi, in a road traffic accident last night has angered many of the party’s supporters who are now spewing venom on various social networking sites.

We authoritatively reveal that there’s war raging on, especially on various sites, including Zanu PF WhatsApp groups, after news, accompanied by pictures- started filtering in that Mutonho-Rwodzi died Thursday night after his vehicle overturned at a bridge along the Harare-Chivhu Highway.

A retired soldier and husband to deputy minister Barbara Rwodzi, the late Mutonho-Rwodzi is said to be among disgruntled Zanu PF members who decided to run as independent candidates after the party blocked them from contesting.

Mutonho-Rwodzi had also been annoyed by how the Central Intelligence Agency-run Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) handled the party’s internal elections.

According to reports, a number of ruling party members were not happy with how FAZ managed internal polls, a situation which resulted in some bigwigs falling by the wayside.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is said to be the one who created FAZ, with the pursuit of consolidating his grip on power.

Meanwhile, the Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association has revealed that Rwodzi had survived several attempts on his life.

Said the group in post on Twitter:

“Confirmed Dead! COZWVA advisor Mutonho Rwodzi is No More. On public eye, it was an accident! But we are aware he survived several attempts on his life. He was confronted & threatened at nomination courts. He was challenging John Paradza as independent candidate in Gutu West”.

