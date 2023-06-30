Another applicant, George Masters has instituted a court challenge against independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere in a bid to stop him from contesting in the forthcoming elections.

The applicant cited Kasukuwere and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC as first and second respondents.

Meanwhile, Kasukuwere’s campaign team chairperson Walter Mzembi says all attempts to discredit Kasukuwere will not work.

“The Electoral Coward went to the wrong Court in the case before the High Court to be heard on the 7th, an urgent recalibration to the Electoral Court has been filed seemingly backdated to 26th June! Yange irikupi iyi.

“Can President @edmnangagwa if he is popular test his candidature before the people not the courts on the 23rd of August 2023.

Snooking Competitors out of the Elections using the Courts is an act of electoral cowardice! Majaira kuhwina nemigibidi Vashe!”

He implored President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to stop threatening ZEC saying he is now a caretaker President until after elections.

“After Nomination Court, the incumbent Govt essentially becomes a Caretaker Govt, that’s why we need strong institutions to hold fort not to be swayed by control freaks who are no longer as powerful as they portray & imagine !

Stop threatening ZEC,” he says.

Mzembi’s sentiments came after the ruling party ZANU PF threatened to drag ZEC to court over Citizens Coalition for Change candidates nomination papers.

Zwnews