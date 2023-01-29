FORMER ZIMBABWE Cabinet minister and Zanu PF politburo member, Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube (81) yesterday defended his latest appointment to the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board saying his mind was still fit and stable to add value to the parastatal.

His latest appointment to the NRZ board by Transport and Infrastructure Development minister Felix Mhona has triggered an outcry with some Zimbabweans saying a strategic parastatal such as the NRZ needed serious restructuring and modern technology, and its board should be led by young technocrats.

But Dube (81) yesterday defended his new job on the NRZ board telling NewsDay that while his body might be frail, his mind is very sharp and stable.

“I was appointed by my President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is the appointing authority. If you have queries, go and ask him. l have committed no sin to be appointed to the NRZ board, after all l am not the chief executive officer.

“I don’t work on my feet, but I use my brains, and my brain is still stable. l have been in the industry for many years, and have sat on over 20 boards worldwide. l have resuscitated many companies and I don’t care what people say since I would not be able to answer to all of them,” Dube said.

In a statement, the NRZ said Dube would serve for three years on the board whose term ends on December 6, 2025.

But Zimbabweans said there must be age limits for people who serve on company boards.

NRZ is currently struggling to stay afloat amid allegations of corruption which has dampened prospects of its resuscitation.

NEWSDAY