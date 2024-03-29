14 injured in kombi, haulage truck collision along Willowvale Road

The Zimbabwe Republic Police -ZRP- has confirmed a road traffic accident which occurred at the junction of Willowvale Road and Main Street, Harare on 28/03/24 at around 1800 hours.

At least 14 people were injured when a Freightliner haulage truck with one passenger on board collided with a Toyota Hiace kombi with 18 passengers on board.

The injured victims were referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, on 28/03/24 at about 1630 hours at Mabvuku Turn-off along Mutare Road, three people were injured when a school bus travelling towards Marondera with 54 congregates side swiped with a Nissan NV200 motor vehicle which was travelling in the opposite direction with no passengers on board.

Subsequently, four other vehicles piled up, namely:- a Toyota Probox with no passengers on board, Toyota Sienta with two passengers on board, a Nissan Caravan with six passengers on board and Nissan X trail with no passengers on board.

The injured victims are admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Zwnews