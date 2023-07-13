Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jnr, is in Harare- Zimbabwe for a three-day visit. His private jet was pictured Thursday morning at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Better Brands Founder and Director Scott Sakupwanya confirmed that Mayweather Jnr is in the country and will spend time in Mabvuku at the Number One Grounds where he is expected to mix and mingle with the community.

In a video that was shared widely on social media about two weeks ago, Mayweather expressed his enthusiasm for the tour, stating:

“Africa, the moneyman is on his way. We start off in Zimbabwe on July 13th and 14th. I need everybody in Africa to mark your calendars.

“July 15th and 16th in Johannesburg, South Africa,” Mayweather said in the video.