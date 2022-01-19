Aspiring Kwekwe Central National Assembly candidates Cde Energy Dhala Ncube and Cde Kandiros Mugabe have been disqualified from contesting under the ZANU PF ticket, sources within the Midlands Provincial Executive have confirmed.

Kandros Mugabe, a miner-cum-cleric who is also an Archbishop at Zvipo ZveMweya Apostolic Church was involved in an ugly fight with Energy Dhala Ncube for the sole party candidature in anticipated by-elections for the Kwekwe Central seat.

Sources within the Midlands Executive said it was disturbing that a trail of violence has been of late been the order of the day everytime the two candidates are in attendance.

The sources could not however give details on the reasons why the two have been disqualified.

The Kwekwe Central seat fell vacant after the death of NPF MP Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo.

Matambanadzo was the only MP to have won national elections on the NPF ticket after he beat both the opposition MDC-T & Zanu-PF party candidates in the 2018 harmonised elections.

-ZANU-PF Patriots