The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has been named as one of the most transparent Election bodies in Africa.

Meanwhile, United Party for National Development (UPND) Information Publicity Secretary Joseph Kalimbwe says if this is the case on an election management body which has been unfair to opposition for years, then Zimbabwe’s Zimbabwe Electoral Commission should be something horrible.

“If ECZ which was unfair to UPND all these years is regarded one of the most transparent in Africa, what about ZEC ? It must be beyond repair,” he says.

Kalimbwe adds that as two African countries hold elections within 18 months, the will of the people should prevail.

“Two African countries going to the polls in 18 months; Zimbabwe & Nigeria.

” In any election like it was in Zambia, the will of the people must prevail & not be taken away by external forces,” he says.

Zwnews