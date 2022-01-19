The Zimbabwe Republic Police says some motorists are using fake temporary vehicle cumber plates to avoid being arrested in the ongoing blitz on unregistered vehicles.

As of yesterday, 3926 people had been arrested in the operation which started on Saturday.

Apparently, ZRP has urged the public to co-operate with police officers carrying out the current operation against unlicensed, uninsured, unregistered motor vehicles and non complying PSV’s.

According to police unregistered and plateless vehicles are being used in the commissioning of various crimes.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport has attributed number plates production delays to corruption and poor work ethics by Central Vehicles Registry staffers.

