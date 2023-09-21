The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Karoi are investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred at Muzeziwa General Dealer shop, Chitindiva Business Centre.

Four unknown suspects armed with a pistol pounced at a Mukuru money transfer booth situated in the shop before stealing a cellphone and a cash box with US$ 2 909.00 as well as ZAR 9 400.00 cash.

The suspects went on to steal five cellphones from customers before driving away in their getaway car, a silver Hyundai vehicle. And the police are therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, ZRP reports that a total of 30 469 arrests have been effected during the on-going operation, “Tame the Traffic Jungle”. 905 arrests have been made on vehicles without route permits while 11 253 arrests have been made on illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika). 332 motorists have been arrested for reckless driving, while 2 027 people have been arrested for touting.

Meanwhile, 812 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates.

Zwnews