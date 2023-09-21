President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa literally addressed 37 delegates at the 78th edition of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this afternoon.

Most of them seemed to be part of his own traveling team.

Commenting on he described as a ‘walk out’ political commentator Ali Naka said: “Zimbabwe’s recent election was free, fair, credible and transparent”

“Diplomats walked out immediately.

“The Unelectable one is addressing his delegation from Zimbabwe at the meeting. He took a delegation of 75 people to the UNGA78 yet he addressed 37 people.”

Commenting earlier on, ZANU PF Patriots said: “Presidents address at UNGA rarely attract a full house, giving example of German Chancellor who literally addressed empty seats.

Mnangagwa incredibly told the whole world that the country’s recent disputed elections were “free, fair, transparent and credible”.

However, the elections have been widely rejected by the opposition, civil society and a wide section of Zimbabweans as shambolic and a sham.

Even the Southern African Development Community election observer mission rejected the polls, saying they didn’t meet the benchmarks of Zimbabwe’s constitution, electoral law and its principles and guidelines governing democratic elections.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the UN that the SADC report has not yet been finalised and it doesn’t invalidate the elections, but merely points out flaws for in the electoral process for improvement.

He said the regional body would meet and deliberate on the report.

Ramaphosa demand the lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe, which is reeling from political and economic problems due to leadership, governance and policy failures.