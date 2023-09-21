A ZAMBIAN man, who is in remand prison pending trial for fraud, now faces human trafficking charges.

Kimbugwe Yub Ibrah was not asked to plead when he appeared before regional magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa, who remanded him in custody.

The first complainant is Ugandan Dennis Mayega (21).

The court heard that in 2021, Ibrah contacted Mayega and lured him to come to Zimbabwe saying he had secured employment for him.

Ibrah also misled Mayega’s parents that he had found a job for him in Zimbabwe.

He then offered to pay for Mayega’s journey from Uganda to Zimbabwe.

Ibrah facilitated Mayega’s illegal entry into Zimbabwe and the two stayed together in Waterfalls.

He then started exploiting Mayega by forcing him to distribute fliers advertising him as a sangoma-cum-doctor.

He called himself Sekuru Banda and claimed he could bring back lost love, multiply money tenfold, give magic rings and magic wallets.

He allegedly forced Mayega to collect money he defrauded people seeking healing.

He would punish him for failing to collect the money on time.

Mayega was then arrested for illegally entering and staying in the country.

He told the court that he had been trafficked into Zimbabwe by Ibrah.

Ibrah allegedly trafficked another 17-year-old boy from Uganda.

