The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a service station in Kuwadzana 6 suburb.

Four suspects armed with iron rods attacked the security guard who was on duty at the service station before blowing open the safe using an explosive.

The suspects made way with US$518 cash, two solar batteries and a cellphone.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, ZRP reported that the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the public violence at Babourfields Stadium has risen to 19.

Police says investigations are continuing with a view of accounting for all the suspects.

