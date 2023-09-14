0 0

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament have been urged to trade carefully and avoid saying things that will get the ZANU PF regime craft false charges against them.

According to analysts ZANU-PF wants by-elections that it will rig in order to get the desired 2/3 majority in parliament, therefore their plan is to arrest as many CCC MPs as possible.

Political commentator and investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says ZANU-PF is desperate for a 2/3 majority in parliament that will enable it to remove term limits after President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s consolidation of power which culminated with a mediocre cabinet of cronies and relatives.

“CCC should not allow this, its MPs should be tactful and stay alert to the prevailing political realities, otherwise they will spend years in courts to the detriment of their political programs!

“The last five years saw journalists arrested and jailed for exposing corruption, opposition members jailed for doing their work and critics jailed for doing and saying what is allowed under our constitution.

“The man who presided over this abuse of the court system is Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

“He has been retained as Justice Minister without a parliamentary constituency in the recently appointed government of cronies and relatives, so we should expect more abuse of the court system,” he says.

Mnangagwa has been accused of plotting to make the country a dynasty by putting his sons and relatives in powerful government positions.

He recently appointed his two sons deputy ministers, a move seen by many as aimed at seeing one of them eventually succeeding him.

Zwnews