President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) ahead of the, “High Level Government Meeting on Moving the Country Forward Towards Vision2030.”

President Mnangagwa is laying out his strategic direction for his second term in office towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

In his address, President Mnangagwa said the High Level Retreat, following his resounding victory, affords him and his cabinet the opportunity to develop a common understanding of his administration’s people-centred transformative agenda.

“Government, must continue to create an enabling environment for investment. It is my expectation that, over the next five years, Government business will be anchored by the ‘Whole of Economy and Society Approach to Development.’

“Zimbabwe should develop through benchmarking Government services against those of other jurisdictions, cognisant of the adage that, «kugara nhaka huona dzevamwe”. However, we must remain true to who we are, as a people.

“Lessons can be learnt from elsewhere, but only adapted to enrich the realisation of our own vision and national priorities,” he said.

He said he will not entertain ministers who would treat themselves as bosses of the people, adding that government officials including the President are servants of the people who voted them into office.

“I will not accept the ‘shef-shef’ mentality. We are servants of the people and must manage Government affairs with humility and servant leadership,” he said.

In attendance are Government Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Permanent Secretaries amongst other senior Government officials.

Zwnews