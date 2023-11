The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority -ZERA- has reviewed the pump prices of fuel, effective 5 November 2023.

The new prices saw Diesel now selling at US$ 1.74/ liter down from US$ 1.79.

Petrol is now US$ 1.56/ liter down from US$ 1.65.

In a public notice, ZERA also noted that the new prices will be effective until the 4th of December 2023.

Zwnews