An armed robbery gang member ran out of luck after being apprehended by victim’s neighbours, reports the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

According to police Benjamin Chipiri (36) was arrested in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at a house in New Zengeza 5, Chitungwiza on 02/12/23 in which he and four other yet to be identified male suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol gained into a house, before taking US$ 8 060-00 cash which was in a briefcase.

Four suspects ran into a Toyota Corolla motor vehicle and drove off leaving the fifth suspect behind.

The suspect was apprehended by the victims’ neighbours which led to the recovery of two satchels containing an empty pistol magazine, Dell laptop, a solar light and a blood pressure check monitor.

Meanwhile, Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the four suspects who are being sought in connection with this case.

Zwnews