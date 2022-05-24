The Broad Alliance Against Sanctions (BAAS), a local anti-sanctions lobby group today submitted 65 letters to the US embassy in an effort to have the sanctions against Zimbabwe lifted.

The organisation says sanctions imposed by the US on Zimbabwe have been detrimental to the lives of ordinary citizens and are hindering socio-economic development.

US along with Britain, imposed ‘targeted’ sanctions against senior government officials and institutions over human rights abuses.

However, the Zimbabwean Government says the sanctions were imposed on the country as punishment for carrying out land re-distribution exercise.

