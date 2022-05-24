The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the names of the victims who perished in the fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 104km peg along the Harare-Chirundu highway yesterday.

Read the full text of the ZRP announcement below:

ZRP PRESS STATEMENT 24TH MAY 2022 UPDATE ON FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT 104KM PEG ALONG HARARE-CHIRUNDU ROAD The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces the names pof the victims who died in a road traffic accident which occured on 23rd May 2022 at around 0800hrs at the 104km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road, when two Golden Dragon Zupco buses were involved in a head-on collision. Four victims were positively identified by their next-of-kin as listed. Cuthbert Chinyanga, a male adult aged 31 of Kuwadzana 6, Harare

Chengetai Matyenyika, a male adult of Unit N, Seke, Chitungwiza

Sifelani Harati, a male adulkt aged 24 of Chikonohono, Chinhoyi, and

Diana Marowa a female adult aged 43 of Cherima, Chikonohono, Chinhoyi The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to be patient on the road and avoid overtaking when it is not safe to do so. [NYATHI P] Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer [Press and Public Relations] to the Commissioner General of Police Police General Headquarters

Zwnews