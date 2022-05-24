The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the names of the victims who perished in the fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 104km peg along the Harare-Chirundu highway yesterday.
Read the full text of the ZRP announcement below:
ZRP PRESS STATEMENT
24TH MAY 2022
UPDATE ON FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT 104KM PEG ALONG HARARE-CHIRUNDU ROAD
The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces the names pof the victims who died in a road traffic accident which occured on 23rd May 2022 at around 0800hrs at the 104km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road, when two Golden Dragon Zupco buses were involved in a head-on collision.
Four victims were positively identified by their next-of-kin as listed.
- Cuthbert Chinyanga, a male adult aged 31 of Kuwadzana 6, Harare
- Chengetai Matyenyika, a male adult of Unit N, Seke, Chitungwiza
- Sifelani Harati, a male adulkt aged 24 of Chikonohono, Chinhoyi, and
- Diana Marowa a female adult aged 43 of Cherima, Chikonohono, Chinhoyi
The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to be patient on the road and avoid overtaking when it is not safe to do so.
[NYATHI P] Assistant Commissioner
Senior Staff Officer [Press and Public Relations] to the Commissioner General of Police
Police General Headquarters
Zwnews